World’s first fully-automated robot restaurant opening this month

A startup in San Francisco says it will launch the world’s first fully-automated restaurant later this month with no on-site personnel to monitor operations.

Mezli was founded by a group of graduate students from Stanford, aiming to make high-quality meals affordable for people who did not have the time to cook their own.

“To our knowledge, we’re the first-ever fully-autonomous restaurant serving a fresh, fully customisable, hot menu, and that unlocks a number of advantages for us,” the company said.

The team came up with the idea of having food prepared by professional chefs in a large centralised location and then distributing it to a network of containerised automated restaurants.

“Eventually, we realised that a restaurant that served takeout and delivery only, with no on-site workers, would be able to serve high-quality meals for a much lower price point,” the team explains on its website.

A single large kitchen allows its cooks to serve more daily customers, and enables the company to pay them well, while keeping Mezli’s prices at just about half of what chains with similar quality levels charge.

The prepared food is then transported to a compact robot-operated restaurant where customers can order, pay, and collect their meals.

The GIF below shows how the ordering process works.

Because of this business model, no room is required for people inside the restaurant.

“This means they’re both cheaper to build and fit in smaller spaces than traditional restaurants, which will let us deploy them to lots of places to spread the availability of our high-quality, affordable meals,” Mezli said.

The restaurant’s menu includes a range of classic bowls made with fresh ingredients, while customers can also build their own meals by choosing their bases, mains, garnishes, and sauces.

The startup said they were able to establish the system in a year-and-a-half by using several new techniques for autonomous food service.

However, because they filed several patents for the technologies, they could not share more details on the workings inside the robot restaurant.

The first Mezli robot restaurant is set to open its doors in San Franciso on 28 August 2022. Below are more images showing its design and the ordering system.