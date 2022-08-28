Best office chairs in South Africa — including one for R28,531

South Africans shopping for high-quality office chairs to sit in for at least eight hours with minimal discomfort have several options available.

As some industries have shifted to a hybrid working model, many South Africans are working from home more regularly.

Considering that the typical workday is eight hours long, investing in a good office chair can be just as important as owning a comfortable mattress.

High-quality chairs are especially relevant to those who struggle with chronic back pain but still have to sit in front of a computer most of the day.

While Herman Miller is considered a gold standard for office chairs, we have also included ergonomic chairs that are more budget-friendly.

When trying to find an office chair that meets your comfort needs, the general advice is to visit a physical retailer and feel what works for you.

Some of the chairs listed also include a 30-day comfort guarantee which gets users a full refund if the product does not meet their needs.

Here are some premium office chairs available from Desk and Chair, Ergotherapy, and Business Furniture Solutions.

GetOne High Back Ergonomic Office Chair (Ergotherapy) — From R5,500

The GetOne office chair’s price will differ depending on the type of fabric, base material, and castor material you choose.

If you choose only the standard options, the chair costs R5,500. This can go up to R9,785 after customisation.

Retailers say the chair is endorsed by the South African Society of Physiotherapy and comes with a 3-layer foam system that “maintains constant support of the curvature of the spine.”

The chair has a 130kg weight limit and a 5-year guarantee.

Out of the 97 reviews it received, there were only nine below five stars.

NetOne High Back Ergonomic Office Chair (Ergotherpay) — From R6,990

The NetOne chair’s standard build features a bonded leather seat and costs R6,990. However, if you choose a chrome base and rubber castors, this price jumps to R8,300.

The chair can handle 140kg and features 3D adjustable armrests and a height-adjustable headrest.

It comes with a 7-year guarantee and a 30-day comfort guarantee.

Merryfair Spinelly Ergonomic Office Chair (Desk and Chair) — R5,999

The Merryfair Spinelly office chair features a polyurethane foam seat and an aluminium base.

The product page says that the chair auto-adjusts recline resistance according to a user’s weight. It has a maximum weight limit of 120kg.

The Donati Synchro mechanism lets users slide their seat rest forward or backwards to get the optimal seat depth.

The Spinelly has a level 3 gas lift cylinder and supports up to 150kg. A level 4 cylinder is the highest rating afforded to gas lifts.

The chair comes with a 3-year warranty.

Merryfair Reya Ergonomic Office Chair – Grey (Desk and Chair) — R6,999

The Merryfair Reya chair features a 62 coil helix spring seat with an aluminium base.

The product page says the thermoplastic elastomer rubber backrest twists with posture changes to provide maximised comfort.

The adjustable seat uses a level 3 gas cylinder for height adjustability, supporting 120kg. The chair comes with a 3-year warranty.

Merryfair Wau Ergonomic Office Chair – Black (Desk and Chair) — R7,999

The Merryfair Wau office chair features a mesh backrest making it a good choice for increased airflow and heat dissipation.

Users can adjust the seat height and lumbar depth, and the backrest features adjustable tilt tension and tilt lock control.

The chair has an aluminium base and a level 3 gas cylinder. It comes with a weight capacity of 120kg and a 3-year warranty.

Herman Miller Sayl Chair (Business Furniture Solutions) — R14,030

The Sayl office chair features a contoured seat made of injection moulding and foam to “provide seamless long-term comfort for people of all shapes and sizes.”

The chair’s maximum weight limit is 159kg and comes with a 12-year warranty.

The backrest offers optional height adjustable lumbar support and braces key regions of users’ backs as they stretch and move.

Herman Miller Mirra 2 Chair (Business Furniture Solutions) — R19,689

The Mirra 2 office chair features AireWeave seat suspension that conforms to the user’s shape, distributing weight evenly and preventing heat build-up.

The product sheet says the Mirra 2 supports users’ spines by the sacrum. This reinforces the pelvis, “preventing slouching and fatigue.”

The chair can support up to 159kg of weight and comes with a 12-year warranty.

Herman Miller Cosm Mid Back Chair (Business Furniture Solutions) — R23,963

Herman Miller’s Cosm office chair does not have a separate seat and backrest — the entire chair is made of breathable mesh that “[conforms] to each person’s body to provide dynamic spinal support.”

The auto-harmonic tilt requires no manual adjustments from the user and adjusts the backrest to the user’s body position and posture.

The chair has a 12-year warranty and supports users weighing up to 159kg.

Herman Miller Aeron B/C Chair Graphite (Business Furniture Solutions) — R28,531

The Aeron is well-known as “quite possibly the most sought-after performance chair on the planet” and is used by Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook employees.

The Aeron is available in three different sizes — A, B, and C. Business Furniture Solutions stocks the B and C models.

The Aeron A is the smallest, while the C is 32mm wider and 49mm higher than the Aeron B. Both chairs can support up to 159kg of weight and come with 12-year warranties.