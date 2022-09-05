What’s Next — Videsha Proothveerajh talks about the LexisNexis CEO series

Videsha Proothveerajh is the CEO of LexisNexis South Africa.

Proothveerajh is a corporate leader who stands at the forefront of the dynamic South African technology space.

Prior to joining LexisNexis SA, she was the Data Centre Group Director for the EMEA territory and the GM for Intel.

She recently won the prestigious Woman in Tech award at the Africa Tech Week Awards 2022 ceremony.

In this episode of What’s Next, Proothveerajh talks about what is driving growth at LexisNexis South Africa despite tough economic times.

She explains how LexisNexis South Africa has been anchored in line with the key focus areas of the global company.

Proothveerajh also discusses what drives her in her role as the CEO of LexisNexis South Africa — particularly focusing on how she wants to have an impact by advancing the rule of law in the country.

She then unpacks the upcoming LexisNexis CEO Series — including what it is and why there is a need for it.

The full What’s Next interview with Videsha Proothveerajh can be watched below.