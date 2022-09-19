BMIT Technology Survey 2022 – R5,000 cash and a Ring Video doorbell up for grabs

BMIT has partnered with MyBroadband to promote its BMIT Technology Survey 2022.

By completing the survey, you stand a chance to win one of five R1,000 cash prizes or a Ring Video doorbell.

The survey is focused on identifying digital trends among consumers and businesses in South Africa and covers topics such as Internet access, online media consumption, and device ownership.

Here’s how to enter:

Once you have completed these two steps, you will be entered into the competition.

The survey is open to everyone and entries will end on 30 September 2022.

Standard competition rules apply.