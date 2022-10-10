Huge price hike for South African passports

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced new fee amendments for South African passports and travel documents in terms of section 4(1)(e) of the South African Passports and Travel Documents Act, 1994.

The new fees, published in the Government Gazette No. 47256 on 6 October 2022, come into operation on 1 November 2022 and will see prices hiked by 50 to 300%.

Section 4(1)(e) of the South African Passports and Travel Documents Act, 1994, lets the minister of Home Affairs make regulations regarding the fees payable for the issuing of a South African passport or travel document in consultation with the minister of finance.

The changes to passport and travel document fees were informed by the outcome of a benchmarking exercise with other countries.

The exercise found that South African tariffs were up to three times lower.

The decision was also informed by the fact that production costs are much higher than what people pay for passports.

This means the Government is heavily subsidising passport holders when such a subsidy is not realised for ordinary ID applicants.

“We believe that the people who are able to travel out of the country are financially better off than ordinary citizens and they don’t need to be subsidised in the manner we have been doing,” said minister Motsoaledi.

The fees payable for the issuing of South African passports and travel documents were last adjusted in 2011.

There are different fees for applications made in South Africa and those coming from abroad.

The fees payable in respect of applications for a South African passport or travel document made within the Republic are as follows:

Adult passport R600 for 32 pages (current fee R400); R1,200 for 48 pages (maxi, current fee R800).

Child passport R600 (current fee R400).

Official passport R600 (currently no charge).

Diplomatic passport R600 (currently no charge).

Document for travel purposes R600 (current fee R300).

Crew member certificate R600 (current fee R350).

The fees payable in respect of applications for a South African passport or travel document made outside of the Republic, at Missions, Embassies or Consulates, are as follows:

Adult passport R1,200 for 32 pages (current fee R400); R2,400 for 48 pages (maxi, current fee R800).

Child passport R1,200 (current fee R400).

Emergency travel certificate R140 (current fee R140).

“Once more, we wish to advise our people that there is nothing called an emergency passport,” said minister Motsoaledi.

“The emergency travel certificate mentioned above is a document available only to South Africans stranded abroad. It helps them to come back home and when they arrive, the usefulness of the document lapses.”

“There is no emergency travel certificate for South Africans who need to travel abroad,” he added.

Reporting with SANews.