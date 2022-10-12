Eskom load-shedding update — here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will remain in effect between 16:00 and 24:00 until Thursday, 13 October 2022.

South Africa’s power utility said rotational power cuts would drop to stage 1 on Friday, also running from 16:00 to 24:00.

Eskom attributed the extension of load-shedding to a persistent shortage of generation capacity, adding that it would update the public on Friday afternoon.

“To the extent possible, Eskom will endeavour to limit load-shedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population,” it said.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Friday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur.”

The power utility currently has 5,021MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 14,760MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Since Tuesday, a generation unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile, Matla and Medupi power stations were returned to service,” it said.

“Two generating units at Majuba and one at Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.”

The table below shows the load-shedding schedule until Friday, 14 October 2022.