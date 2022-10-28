What’s Next in Security — Stephan Gilliland discusses the cybersecurity solutions offered by CoCre8

Stephan Gilliland has over 12 years of experience in the IT industry and is the Head of Information and Cyber Security Portfolio at CoCre8 Technology Solutions — which was formerly known as Fujitsu South Africa.

He has held multiple positions during his time at the company, such as a sales executive and a product manager.

Stephan Gilliland is certified in sales and pre-sales across all Fujitsu equipment and is now certified to work with the cybersecurity solutions offered by CoCre8 — including those from Fortitude and Absolute Software.

In this episode of What’s Next in Security, Gilliland breaks down the most common cybersecurity threats that South African businesses face and how to deal with them.

Gilliland talks about Fortitude’s security services — including its automated continuous penetration testing capabilities and its other AI-based features.

He also talks about Absolute Software by unpacking its asset tracking tool as well as how it helps businesses stay resilient.

Gilliland touches on compliance, too, explaining why it is important to abide by the POPI Act and GDPR, as well as how Absolute enables this.

You can watch the full interview with Stephan Gilliland below.