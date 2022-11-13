What’s Next – Openserve’s Phila Dube on breaking down the digital divide in Africa

Phila Dube is the Chief Commercial Officer at Openserve and leads the network operator’s market-facing and back-office commercial operations.

In this role, Dube is responsible for Openserve’s Sales, Marketing, PR, Commercial, Product and Pricing, and Relationship Management divisions.

He has extensive experience in the telecoms industry, having been involved in the commercial departments of Openserve and Telkom for over 16 years.

In this episode of What’s Next, Phila Dube breaks down the lack of internet connectivity in rural Africa – a phenomenon commonly known as the digital divide.

He explains why these areas of Africa have been slow to benefit from internet connectivity despite this technology being a key enabler in crucial sectors like education, health, and business.

Dube then unpacks Openserve’s efforts to solve this major problem by ensuring the poorest of the poor can be connected without needing to pay a fortune.

He concludes this interview by discussing the role African governments can play in bridging the digital divide, and that this would also help solve other issues like increasing unemployment rates throughout the continent.

You can watch the full interview with Phila Dube below.