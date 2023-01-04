Eskom increases load-shedding as more units break down

Eskom will increase load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 3 at 16:00 on Wednesday, 4 January 2023, at which it will remain until further notice.

The power utility attributed the need for higher levels of load-shedding to the breakdown of more units and delays in returning others from planned maintenance.

“Due to the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service three generating units from planned maintenance, Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented today at 16:00 until further notice,” Eskom said.

The power utility said it would issue another update when it becomes necessary.

South Africa is currently in stage 2 load-shedding which Eskom extended on Saturday, 31 December 2022.

“Due to the breakdown of five generating units since yesterday afternoon, it is no longer possible to suspend load-shedding at 16:00 today as previously communicated,” it said.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will therefore continue until further notice.”

This came after the power utility had announced that it would suspend load-shedding on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Eskom said it was forced to continue stage 2 load-shedding due to five generating unit breakdowns, making it impossible to suspend the power cuts as previously promised.