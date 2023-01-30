Excellent news about South Africa’s ICT industry

South African IT and telecommunications companies continue to perform well and are increasing their marketing budgets in anticipation of strong growth.

MyBroadband conducted 50 face-to-face interviews with South African technology companies in January to discuss their 2023 plans.

These companies reported a very strong start to the year. Many have adjusted their forecasts upwards and increased budgets to ensure they benefit from higher demand.

The optimism in the South African ICT industry is a surprise considering the negative impact of load-shedding and slow economic growth on the country.

The positivity in the local IT and telecoms sectors may be a result of technology products forming the foundation for addressing problems related to load-shedding.

Companies in the alternative energy market told MyBroadband that demand for solar installations and backup batteries exceeds supply.

They are struggling to keep up with installations, and their order books continue to grow as load-shedding worsens.

Internet service providers (ISPs), fibre network operators, and mobile operators have also reported an excellent start to the year.

Companies are upgrading their connectivity, including investments in backup fibre, LTE, and 5G, to provide redundancy amidst network problems.

The demand for fast and affordable broadband access in the residential market remains robust.

Fibre and mobile network investments continue unabated, lifting the whole telecommunications sector.

Network vendors like Huawei are upbeat about the year ahead, and fibre network equipment providers said they continue to see good growth.

Computer hardware and software vendors, distributors, and resellers are equally optimistic about the year ahead.

Although consumers and businesses are under pressure, there is still higher-than-expected demand for tech products.

Another strong growth area is cyber-security, with companies across sectors strengthening their defences against attacks.

MyBroadband sales director Cara Muller said she had received a record number of marketing requests at the start of the year, which shows companies are preparing for growth.

“Many IT and telecommunications companies are increasing their digital marketing budgets in 2023, which is great news for South Africa’s ICT industry.”