What’s Next — Shamith Maharaj on the importance of autonomous networks

Shamith Maharaj is the Executive of Data Networks at BCX and has 18 years of global telecommunications experience.

He has extensive knowledge in fields like project management, network design, network activations, network operations, network management, IT management, and service assurance.

Maharaj prides himself on having built strong relationships with customers and suppliers throughout his career, as well as his creative management style – which is easily adaptable to the team that he is working with.

He is highly analytical and a proven problem solver who is committed to ongoing learning and development.

In this episode of What’s Next, Maharaj talks about autonomous networks – including what they are, their key benefits, and the capabilities they enable.

Maharaj then discusses how autonomous networks are different from automated networks, highlighting the benefit of the former over the latter.

He also answers the critical question of whether Africa is ready to adopt autonomous networking, and concludes by explaining how businesses can begin their autonomous networking journey with the right IT service provider.

The full interview with Maharaj can be watched below.