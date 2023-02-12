Eskom announces load-shedding plans for the week — here is the timetable

12 February 2023

Eskom has announced that it will continue running stage 4 rotational power cuts during evening peaks and early mornings, with stage 3 during daylight hours.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented at 16:00 – 05:00 daily, while Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented at 05:00 – 16:00 daily until further notice,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Over the past 24 hours, two generating units at Arnot and one at Kendal power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.

“The return to service of a generating unit each at Lethabo and Hendrina power stations were delayed.”

A generating unit each at Grootvlei and Kriel power stations was returned to service during the period.

Eskom currently has 16,920MW offline due to breakdowns, while 5,759MW of its generating capacity is out of service for scheduled maintenance.

“A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.

The table below summarises Eskom’s plans for the week ahead.

Load-shedding schedule for 12 February 2023 onwards
Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00)
12 February 2023 Sunday Stage 2 Stage 3
13 February 2023 Monday Stage 3 Stage 4
14 February 2023 Tuesday Stage 3 Stage 4
Until further notice

Now read: When it’s worth installing a R200,000 solar power backup system

Share your thoughts: Eskom announces load-shedding plans …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Eskom announces load-shedding plans for the week — here is the timetable