Eskom announces load-shedding plans for the week — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will continue running stage 4 rotational power cuts during evening peaks and early mornings, with stage 3 during daylight hours.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented at 16:00 – 05:00 daily, while Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented at 05:00 – 16:00 daily until further notice,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Over the past 24 hours, two generating units at Arnot and one at Kendal power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.

“The return to service of a generating unit each at Lethabo and Hendrina power stations were delayed.”

A generating unit each at Grootvlei and Kriel power stations was returned to service during the period.

Eskom currently has 16,920MW offline due to breakdowns, while 5,759MW of its generating capacity is out of service for scheduled maintenance.

“A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.

The table below summarises Eskom’s plans for the week ahead.