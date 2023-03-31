What’s Next — BCX executive Jan Roux discusses the importance of digital workspace management

Jan Roux is the portfolio executive for Digital Workspace Management (DWM) at BCX, a position he has held for over four years.

Roux is a South African IT professional who has been in the industry for over 23 years. He is known for his technical expertise, leadership skills, and deep understanding of industry and technology trends.

He previously worked at Integr8IT as the MD and then the CIO, before the company was acquired by BCX.

In this role as portfolio executive at BCX, Roux is responsible for defining, establishing, and growing the company’s DWM business unit.

This responsibility includes high-level strategic planning, decision-making, and leadership of the DWM business unit.

In this What’s Next interview, Roux meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss digital workspace management.

He talks about the evolution of the digital workspace and how it changed the way ICT service providers had to look at traditional end-user support.

Roux then discusses the traditional ways of measuring performance and how BCX ensures efficient management of the digital workspace.

He also talks about the benefits of a higher employee net promoter score and gives his views on the future of the digital workspace environment.