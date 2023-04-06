What’s Next — BCX’s Rebatho Madiba discusses Industry 4.0 adoption in South Africa

Rebatho Madiba is the Managing Executive for Business Development at BCX, a title she has held since July 2022.

Madiba previously served as the SAP Competency Manager for Debswana, where she established the Debswana SAP Change and Training Management programme across its mines.

She also worked at Transnet and held multiple prominent titles, including Digital Project Manager, the acting Group Chief Information Officer, and the General Manager of IT Operations across a cumulative ten years.

She then joined BCX in 2021 as the Executive of Specialised Sales for Digital EXA, before taking on her current position.

In this What’s Next interview with Aki Anastasiou, Madiba talks about how South Africa is embracing the 4th industrial revolution (4IR).

She discusses the disruption of business models by digital transformation and how it is changing the customer experience and improving operational processes.

Madiba then talks about internet access in South Africa and what is driving people to get connected.

She also gives her opinion on the value Internet of Things (IoT) and AI have brought to the local tech industry.

Finally, Madiba talks about BCX’s offerings in the computing and communications space and highlights the company’s role in progressing the use of AI in South Africa.

The full What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview is embedded below.