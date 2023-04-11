What’s Next – Dinesh Govender unpacks the science behind Discovery Vitality

Dinesh Govender is the CEO of Discovery Vitality South Africa and holds a position on the Discovery Executive Board.

Govender has held his CEO position for over five years and is dedicated to the belief that behavioural economics and clinical science can improve people’s health.

As a result, the Discovery Vitality Programme prioritises using the latest technologies to positively transform people’s lives in South Africa and around the globe.

Govender holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Harvard Business School.

In this episode of What’s Next, Dinesh Govender explains the science and technology behind Discovery Vitality.

He also discusses the success of Vitality Active Rewards since its launch in 2015 and talks about the newly-released Vitality Active Rewards 3.0.

Govender explains why these changes were made to Vitality Active Rewards and how they help South Africans benefit even more from the programme.

You can watch the full interview with Dinesh Govender below.