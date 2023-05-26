Stand a chance to win R3,000 cash — Take the 2023 Broadband Market Survey

MyBroadband is running a survey that focuses on the state of the South African broadband market.

This survey is open to all MyBroadband readers and can be completed within 2 minutes.

By participating, you will stand a chance to win R3,000 cash.

You will also be contributing valuable insight into the key broadband trends in South Africa — including which broadband services are most popular and what features broadband users find most important.

This data will help South Africa’s top broadband providers improve the services they offer to their customers.

How to win

To stand a chance to win, you must first complete the 2023 Broadband Market Survey.

Then you must visit this forum thread and post “Done.”

Standard competition rules apply.