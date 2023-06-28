What’s Next — Morne Hugo on Mecer Inter-Ed becoming the global 2023 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year

In this What’s Next interview, Aki Anastasiou meets with Morne Hugo — Executive for Microsoft Solutions at Mecer Inter-Ed – to discuss how the education solutions provider achieved the global title of 2023 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year.

Hugo is an innovative Microsoft Training and Certification Solutions specialist with decades of experience in South Africa’s ICT training industry.

He began his career as a Systems and Operations Manager at International Franchise Concepts before joining Dynamix Learning Solutions.

Hugo was with Dynamix Learning Solutions for over 12 years and served in multiple managerial positions during that time — including as Branch Manager and Operations Manager.

In 2012, Hugo joined Torque-IT as the Business Unit Manager for Microsoft, Robotic Process Automation, and Blockchain.

Hugo then joined Mecer Inter-Ed seven years later and has served as the Executive for Microsoft Solutions since.

What’s Next with Morne Hugo

In this What’s Next interview, Hugo talks about the services Mecer Inter-Ed offers in South Africa and explains what contributed to the education solutions provider winning the global 2023 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year award.

He then talks about the benefits of Mecer Inter-Ed’s Microsoft Partner Enablement Program and the use of Kinesthetic Learning as a mechanism to deliver IT training.

Hugo also unpacks how the pandemic affected Mecer Inter-Ed and discusses online learning as a replacement for instructor-led training.

The full What’s Next interview with Morne Hugo is embedded below.