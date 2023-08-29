Eskom returns to Stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load-shedding will remain in effect until 16:00 on Tuesday, 29 August, after which it will implement Stage 4.

The need for increased evening load-shedding comes after Eskom implemented Stage 2 from 05:00 on Tuesday, following the overnight loss of three generation units.

“Stage 2 load-shedding is currently in force until 16:00 this afternoon. Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Wednesday,” said Eskom.

“This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice.”

The power utility added that it will endeavour to reduce stages of load-shedding where possible, with another update to follow should any significant changes occur.

Eskom currently has 5,970MW of generating capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 16,154MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Duvha, Kendal and Majuba power stations was returned to service,” it said.

“In the same period, a generating unit at Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Kusile, Matla and two generating units at Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs.”

Eskom added that it faces delays in returning a generating unit each at Tutuka and Kendal power stations, further contributing to its current capacity constraints.

The power utility urged the public to do what they can to reduce their demand during peak hours.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 28,512MW and we appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances,” it said.

The load-shedding schedule for Tuesday, 29 August 2023, until further notice is provided in the table below.