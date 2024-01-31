Favourite tech shops in South Africa

Incredible Connection is the most popular brick-and-mortar tech store in the South African tech community, but new data shows that consumers are moving toward online shopping, where Takealot is the clear favourite.

This has been especially prevalent in the technology space, as niche tech products were often only available online.

A recent Analytico Survey of over 2,500 IT professionals, executives, and early adopters showed that around half still shop online and in-store for tech products.

More than 40% prefer shopping online if they can.

Only 6% prefer going into an actual store to shop for tech.

Most physical stores now have online shopping available, but when consumers go in-store, they clearly prefer Incredible Connection or Makro for their tech purchases.

Computer Mania and Matrix Warehouse are preferred by more than 10% of respondents, while Game and iStore almost reach that same mark.

The biggest game changer for online shopping in South Africa has been Takealot, and this also makes it the most preferred retailer by far, with over half the votes.

Takealot’s third-party marketplace provides shoppers with a wide variety of goods, and its integrated logistics network through Mr D offers excellent delivery and collection options.

Evetech and Wootware are also popular online tech stores specialising in computer parts.

It is also interesting to see that Amazon, which is still only available internationally, is often preferable to many local options.