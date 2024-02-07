South African IT salaries vs the US and UK

South African IT professionals can earn much higher salaries for the same positions in the United Kingdom or the United States.

However, those considering a move should keep in mind that the living costs in those two countries are also substantially higher than in South Africa.

The UK and US are the first and third most popular destinations for emigrating South Africans.

Over 217,000 South Africans lived in the UK as of 2021, and more than 139,000 in the US.

These countries provide plenty of job opportunities in the tech industry, which has seen strong growth over the past few years.

To determine if the move to the UK or US would be worthwhile for a better salary, we compared the average pay of 10 common IT positions of varying skill levels in South Africa and the UK.

We calculated the average salary for each job using figures from comparison sites Indeed and Payscale. We found that the same positions always had substantially better salaries in the UK and the US, often around triple or more the South African salary.

The table below shows how salaries for typical IT jobs located in the UK and US compared to South Africa.

The UK salaries were calculated at an exchange rate of R23.73 to the British pound, while the US salaries were calculated using an exchange rate of R18.85.

IT Salary Comparison Job South Africa United Kingdom United States Computer Support Specialist R277,429 R904,272 R932,308 Web Developer R221,216 R707,492 R1,373,044 Database Administrator R343,842 R936,920 R1,650,046 Systems Administrator R282,179 R723,614 R1,421,920 Information Security Analyst R558,977 R791,509 R1,589,029 Software Engineer R449,318 R1,060,549 R2,000,336 DevOps Engineer R485,480 R1,311,178 R2,160,866 Data Engineer R501,481 R1,164,070 R2,110,115 IT Manager R497,833 R1,061,332 R1,769,034 Senior Solutions Architect R1,118,307 R1,797,795 R2,770,352

The salaries in the table above do not account for income tax, which is calculated differently in each country.

All of the average annual salaries above would place those who move to the US in the highest federal income tax bracket of 37%.

A Senior Solutions Architect earning an average salary of R2.77 million would have to pay about R1.02 million in income tax.

That excludes state income taxes, which are calculated differently depending on where you live in the US.

An employee in the same position earning the average salary in South Africa and the UK would fall into the 45% tax bracket.

Below are the tax brackets for South Africa, the UK, and the US.

United Kingdom tax brackets

UK Tax Bands Up to £12,570 0% £12,571 – £50,270 20% £50,271 – £125,140 40% Over £125,140 45%

United States federal tax brackets

Rate Single Head of Household Married / Joint returns 10% $0 to $11,000 $0 to $15,700 $0 to $22,000 12% $11,001 to $44,725 $15,701 to $59,850 $22,001 to $89,450 22% $44,726 to $95,375 $59,851 to $95,350 $89,451 to $190,750 24% $95,376 to $182,100 $95,351 to $182,100 $190,751 to $364,200 32% $182,101 to $231,250 $182,101 to $231,250 $364,201 to $462,500 35% $231,251 to $578,125 $231,251 to $578,100 $462,501 to $693,750 37% $578,126 or more $578,101 or more $693,751 or more

South Africa tax brackets

SA Tax Bands (1 March 2023 – 28 February 2024) Up to R237,100 18% of taxable income R237,101 — R370,500 R42,678 + 26% of taxable income above R23,100 R370,501 — R512,800 R77,362 + 31% of taxable income above R370,500 R512,801 — R673,000 R121,475 + 36% of taxable income above R512,800 R673,001 — R857,900 R179,147 + 39% of taxable income above R673,000 R857,901 — R1,817,000 R251,258 + 41% of taxable income above R857,900 R1,817,001 and above R644,489 + 45% of taxable income above R1,817,000

Once you’ve considered the tax implications, it is also important to note that living costs in the US and UK can be exponentially more expensive than in South Africa.

This will vary greatly based on the exact location where you work and live.

The rent on an apartment in London or New York will be way more expensive than a similar unit in Johannesburg.

Although your salary might be substantially higher overseas, the rent amount will take up a larger part of your budget.

Other items — like clothing — might have similar prices to South Africa.

A fair and accurate comparison of living costs would only be possible when delving deeper into specific living costs — including rent, utilities, fuel, groceries, and entertainment.

However, The Economist’s Big Mac Index can provide a rough indication of the buying power of the rand compared to the pound and the dollar using the price of the well-known McDonald’s burger in South Africa, the UK, and the US.

The latest iteration found that the rand was about 52.5% undervalued against the dollar and 53.9% undervalued against the pound.

For the same price as one Big Mac in the UK and the US, you can buy two in South Africa.

When adjusted for GDP per capita, the undervaluations drop to 41% and 46.5%, respectively.

These figures can be used to determine alternative exchange rates for the rand against the dollar and pound, which can be applied to the US and UK salaries to get a more accurate salary comparison which accounts for living expenses.

Nevertheless, it would not be wise to accept the Big Mac Index’s numbers as gospel, as it only relies on one product to provide a rough indication of the true value of a currency within its own country.

Another method is to use the World Bank’s purchasing power parity (PPP) conversion factor. However, this is usually a few years out of date.

At the time of publication, the most recent PPP data available is for 2022.