The South African used car company that went from tracking 2,000 monthly sales in Google Sheets to an AI that buys cars by itself

WeBuyCars has started using an artificial intelligence system it calls “Blue” to help buy stock of second-hand cars. The system calculates the purchase price without relying on any human input.

Wynand Beukes, chief digital officer at WeBuyCars, said Blue had already bought over 2,800 cars autonomously. He said they were scaling up the system as they went.

“Blue is a collection of machine learning models that contains all the proprietary information and pricing models of WeBuyCars,” Beukes said.

“We take a lot of factors into account, like our historic data, purchasing and selling history, market analytics and trends. All those factors we use in pricing models, we update on a weekly basis.”

The introduction of AI-based purchasing at WeBuyCars is a milestone in the company’s digital modernisation programme.

Beukes said that as recently as 2018, everything in the company was managed with a spreadsheet hosted in Google Workspaces.

For much of WeBuyCars’ 24-year history, brothers Dirk and Faan van der Walt physically moved from one part of South Africa to another, finding vehicles, negotiating prices, finding buyers and selling them on.

Beukes was appointed in February 2018 as part of a strategy to transform WeBuyCars’ manual processes into a fully-fledged enterprise system that could centrally manage all major aspects of the business.

According to Beukes, everything from inventory management to debtors and creditors was managed in a Google spreadsheet when he joined the company.

“They sold over 2,000 vehicles this way a month. The problem was it had reached breaking point. We couldn’t just throw more people at the problem. We knew we had to digitalise this big company,” he said.

No legacy

Wynand Beukes, WeBuyCars chief digital officer

“One of the first tough decisions that came along was, do we go out and buy a traditional ERP system so that we can get control of the stock. Or do we build our own software?”

They opted for a custom system, built from the ground up. “When we started, there was nothing. We didn’t have to deal with legacy, which was one of the great things,” Beukes said.

“We wanted to be in control of the software and the second thing is we wanted to be in control of the data”.

Now, WeBuyCars can offer a seamless car-buying experience by blending e-commerce with a physical presence. It uses data and technology to run its 17 vehicle supermarkets and nearly 100 buying pods nationwide.

He explained that once the leads are in, technology can take some of the burden off human hands, making them more able to deal with complex cases.

“If we can automate a certain percentage of our lead or buy lead management — that’s where a customer wants to sell a vehicle to us — we can, with the same number of people, handle so many more leads,” said Beukes.

“And then we let the petrolheads, the humans, focus on the fringe cases. There’s no reason why a human has to price a Polo Vivo, because the volumes are so high.”

However, fringe cases like a 1974 Mercedes-Benz are difficult things to price. “It needs understanding. So that’s where the human factor will always stay involved,” Beukes said.

In addition to Blue, WeBuyCars has also rolled out a customer-facing large language model called Orange.

“That’s on our website, also with agentic AI functionality for internal use,” explained Beukes.

An AI agent is a software system that uses artificial intelligence to act autonomously on behalf of a user to achieve specific goals.

Unlike simple chatbots or reactive programs, an AI agent can plan its own course of action, use external tools and APIs, and learn and adapt over time without constant human intervention.

When measuring the success of this technology investment, Beukes said their mindset was simple: “We’re never satisfied.”

He said that when they get a new idea, they want to test it quickly using their experimentation platform.

“This allows us to expose the idea to a small segment of the market or employees, gather rapid feedback, and learn fast. If it fails, it fails fast — with minimal cost.”

From one dealership to listing on the JSE

Faan and Dirk van der Walt, WeBuyCars founders

WeBuyCars started in 2001 after Faan and Dirk developed a passion for buying, fixing, and selling vehicles in school.

Despite its rapid growth, the company was self-funded over the next 16 years with negligible operational debt.

However, WeBuyCars’ further expansion eventually required a significant digital overhaul and a cash injection.

They partnered with investment firm Fledge Capital, which provided additional funding and technical and business expertise. Over time, the two brothers sold 40% of WeBuyCars to Fledge Capital.

The brothers described this as a necessary step to digitally transform the business and expand their market share.

The additional capital and expertise from Fledge Capital helped to modernise the business and rapidly grow its operations.

WeBuyCars’ success attracted the attention of JSE-listed Transaction Capital, which bought a non-controlling 49.9% stake in the company for R1.8 billion in 2020.

Transaction Capital’s shareholding was later increased to 74.9%, with the remaining 25.1% held by the family trusts of the founding shareholders, Faan and Dirk.

At the beginning of 2024, Transaction Capital announced its intention to unbundle and separately list WeBuyCars on the main board of the JSE, which was completed later that year.

From 2,000 to 23,000 cars per month

Faan and Dirk van der Walt, WeBuyCars founders

In May, WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt said the company aimed to buy 23,000 cars a month by 2028 by doubling the number of buying stations it operates around the country.

The recent addition of ten new pods has brought the total number of buying stations to 93 nationwide, expanding capacity in George, Polokwane, Johannesburg, Durban, and Gqeberha.

Van der Walt said 15% of all vehicles — 2,000 per month — are bought using pods, and they hope to have 200 within three to four years.

He said WeBuyCars aimed to have one of these pods in every town across the country to make the service as accessible as possible to South Africans.

Forthcoming additions to its supermarkets include a 550-vehicle facility in Vereeniging, a 1,300-vehicle facility in Landsdowne, Cape Town, and another of the same capacity in Montana, Pretoria.

WeBuyCars was also tracking increased activity in Bloemfontein, Witbank, and Middleburg, and hoped to establish a supermarket there soon. It also plans to open a supermarket in Richards Bay.

According to its most recent financial results, WeBuyCars bought 92,339 and sold 91,392 vehicles during the six months ending March 2025.

The number of units bought and sold increased by 12.9% and 13.5%, respectively, compared to the same metrics last year and averaged 15,390 and 15,232 per month, respectively.

WeBuyCars also reported other positive financial metrics, including a 15.2% increase in group revenue to R13.1 billion and a 26.4% rise in core headline earnings to R508.2 million.

The company said this was driven by several factors, including lower inflation, improving consumer confidence, and cash injection into the economy from the two-pot retirement system.

Van der Walt said WeBuyCars has also been focused on third-party sales, such as selling vehicles on behalf of banks and big corporations.

For instance, the business has partnered with Capitec to set up mini-branches at nine of its supermarkets to help customers open loans. The CEO said the partnership brings in over 600 monthly sales.

