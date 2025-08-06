Digital insurance shift in South Africa

South Africa has seen a rise in insurance technology (insurtech) platforms over the past few years, driven by customers seeking more affordable premiums and increased convenience.

This is according to a 2024 report by Deloitte on the African insurance market, which found that South Africa’s insurance penetration rate was 11.54% as of 2024.

Insurtech startups, underwritten by established insurance providers, use various technologies to create new revenue streams that increase customer savings and convenience compared to the traditional insurance model.

For instance, Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North told MyBroadband that the company has optimised its business model and automated processes to offer lower premiums.

“We don’t run the large call centres and legacy systems that contribute to the average traditional insurer’s high cost base,” he said.

North also points to convenience as a central selling point of an insurtech company like Naked that allows customers to access the entire insurance journey via an app.

“People are enjoying being able to complete their full insurance journey — quoting, buying and claiming — without needing to phone anyone,” North said.

“Many customers also buy cover on the spot when they collect their car from a dealer or a private seller. They can get a quote, get covered, and drive off within minutes.”

Similarly, Pineapple, another South African insurtech startup, allows users to form groups with friends or family members to pool premiums to cover claims.

The Deloitte report said that these innovations are helping insurtech companies to increase penetration and cater to tech-savvy consumers.

However, North said the company is seeing increased adoption across a diverse target market, not just digital natives.

“The business case continues to prove that online insurance is not just for young, digital natives,” he said.

“Now see South Africans from all ages and walks of life buying cover with us. If you can book a flight online, you can buy insurance on an app.”

North says the convenience of buying insurance online is rapidly changing customer behaviour, with many buying insurance outside of typical call centre hours.

He added that 54% of Naked customers request a quote outside of regular working hours, with 22% doing so over the weekend.

“We also see spikes in quoting and switching activity at the beginning and end of the month, often just after people receive a debit order or renewal notice from their current insurer,” he said.

South Africa’s first fully online short-term insurance company

North, Alex Thomson, and Sumarié Greybe founded Naked in 2018, South Africa’s first fully online short-term insurance company.

The trio began working on the AI-first insurance platform in 2016, which has since become a core part of the company’s offering.

Greybe recently told MyBroadband that speeding up the claims process has been a particular point of pride for the company.

“Our most transformative innovation lies in the AI we’ve developed to make the claims process quick, fair and easy,” she said.

She explained that traditional insurers had become caught up in a vicious cycle, resulting in spiralling mistrust and inefficiency.

“Insurers are forced to assume there might be fraud, and so they spend significant time and money investigating claims,” Greybe said.

“The cost of the fraudulent claims they don’t pick up are ultimately borne by everybody, pushing up average premiums.”

In addition, all customers bore the cost of the investigations in the form of higher premiums. Greybe said that the investigations were often also slow, frustrating claims processes.

“This, in turn, encourages some to overclaim — a small white lie here, a bit of exaggeration there — which leads to even more rigorous investigations and higher costs,” Greybe said.

While several more online-first insurers have emerged in South Africa in recent years, many of these companies still rely on phone calls for customer service, marketing, and retention.

Nearly all customer interactions with Naked can be done through its mobile app. In exceptional cases, the insurer’s support agent may also engage via e-mail.