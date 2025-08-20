Checkers smart trolley launched that lets shoppers skip till queues

Checkers has announced the launch of a smart trolley that lets customers scan items as they shop and skip store queues by paying directly on the cart.

The retail giant says this is South Africa’s first smart trolley. Called the Xpress Trolley, the technology is being trialled at two Checkers stores in the Western Cape.

Following initial testing with Home Office employees at Checkers Hyper Brackenfell from mid-August, ten trolleys will be available to customers at that store and another ten at Checkers Constantia.

Built by the ShopriteX innovation team, the Xpress Trolley features a touch screen that displays real-time product details, personalised promotions, and a running total.

The screen also helps with in-store navigation by indicating where products are located, making it easier for shoppers to find what they want without trawling the supermarket.

To use the advanced shopping carts, customers must scan an Xtra Savings card below the screen mounted on the trolley to start shopping.

Shoppers then place the bags provided into the trolley and scan each item’s barcode before putting it into the trolley. This allows customers to bag items as they go.

When they are finished, shoppers can go to the dedicated checkout lane and pay directly from the trolley using the bank card saved on their Checkers Sixty60 profile.

They must then take the printed till slip and exit through the checkout gate. A concierge will be on hand for support.

“This pilot allows us to reimagine the in-store journey using technology for a more frictionless shopping experience,” said Shoprite Group chief strategy and innovation officer Neil Schreuder.

“The Xpress Trolley enhances convenience, improves speed, and keeps customers in control from the moment they enter the store to the moment they leave.”

Schreuder said smart trolleys aren’t about the novelty of screens on trolleys, saying that they give shoppers real-time control.

Benefits for Checkers Sixty60 in-store pickers

“We are also excited about the potential it holds for Sixty60’s in-store pickers, specifically the additional speed and accuracy with which the in-store picking process can be completed,” said Schreuder.

The company said that feedback from the trial will form part of the Shoprite Group’s broader strategy to become South Africa’s most profitable and seamless omnichannel retailer.

It said that while smart trolleys have been rolled out in some international supermarkets, this is the first time they’re being trialled locally.

“The Group will use insights from this pilot to continue shaping the future of retail in South Africa,” Shoprite said.

Checkers Xpress Trolley touch screen

The Checkers Xpress Trolley lets customers scan and bag items as they shop.

The screen also displays a map of the store.