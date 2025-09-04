Amazon and Takealot planning big Black Friday deals in South Africa

Two of South Africa’s largest online marketplaces are currently planning their Black Friday promotions for 2025.

This year, the annual sales event is set to take place on 28 November 2025. However, it has become common for retailers to offer plenty of discounts in the weeks preceding Black Friday.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many stores opted to spread their offers out over several weeks to manage crowds and abide by lockdown restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

While lockdowns and restrictions on people’s movement are a thing of the past, for now, the extended duration of Black Friday sales has remained.

Netcash expects the “Black November” trend to re-emerge in 2025. While the initial frenzy over the sales promotion has lulled, Netcash believes there is still strong consumer interest in Black Friday deals.

Other Netcash predictions for Black Friday 2025 include e-commerce transactions dominating, especially on mobile devices.

“Online transactions made up more than half of all Black Friday sales in 2024, so merchants should ensure mobile-optimised stores and fast checkout flows,” Netcash said.

MyBroadband asked the country’s biggest retailers about their plans for Black Friday 2025.

Amazon.co.za said that its customers could expect “unbeatable” deals on customer favourites like groceries, tech, and beauty products.

“We’re going all-out this shopping season, so stay tuned to our store and social channels for the latest updates,” the retailer said.

Amazon.co.za also participated in Black Friday 2024, offering discounts of up to 50% on various products, including tech.

A key distinguisher of that sale was free delivery on all Amazon-shipped items and extended shipping hours.

The free delivery offer persisted for several more months and has proven especially popular among shoppers. It would not be a surprise if free delivery made a return during Black Friday 2025.

Given the popularity of Amazon.co.za’s Everyday Essentials category, products like cleaning liquids, shampoos and soaps, and toilet paper may also see good discounts.

South Africa’s biggest online store

Truck arriving at Takealot delivery centre Photo: Hanno Labuschagne / MyBroadband

South Africa’s biggest online marketplace, Takealot, will once again hold its version of Black Friday — the Blue Dot Sale — this year.

The sale typically runs throughout November, Black Friday weekend, and Cyber Monday.

While it will only share specific Black Friday plans closer to the sale, Takealot has suggested it will pull out the big guns due to lower consumer spending pressure.

“Inflation has slowed to its lowest levels in years, which provides relief for households by lowering everyday costs and reducing the burden of servicing debt,” Takealot said.

“This creates slightly more room in disposable incomes, even in a market where unemployment and affordability challenges remain.”

Takealot said the Blue Dot Sale continued to attract strong participation because it gave consumers an opportunity to make essential and aspirational purchases at reduced prices.

“For many households, these events are not about excess spending, but about timing purchases to maximise value, whether it’s upgrading an appliance, buying in bulk, or securing early festive season deals,” Takealot said.

Takealot expects spending to increase across high-demand categories such as large smart TVs, gaming consoles, and major appliances like dishwashers, fridges and washing machines.

However, it also expects growth in fast-moving consumer goods, such as beauty and health-focused products, which include skin care, vitamins, cosmetics and fragrances.

The retailer has also recorded increasing sales of everyday essential products like bulk cleaning supplies, pantry staples, and personal care during its Blue Dot promotion.