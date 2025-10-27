Huawei and Google beat Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, and IBM in media sentiment rankings

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report revealed that Huawei and Google achieved the highest scores, followed by Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, and IBM.

The ranking showed that Huawei and Google have superior media strategies compared to their main competitors in the IT market.

The media sentiment is tracked by Press Pulse, which developed an artificial intelligence (AI) sentiment-measuring system for online media reports.

The system focuses on South African business reporting from top-tier media publications and measures companies’ success in achieving positive exposure.

The sentiment ranking is based on the number of positive, neutral, or negative articles and the reach and influence of the publication where they are published.

Simply put, the more positive articles a company receives, the better its sentiment ranking. The inverse also holds.

Online media in South Africa is highly influential, which is why companies invest heavily in public relations and content marketing to get positive exposure.

However, before Press Pulse’s new sentiment system, it was difficult for companies to track their performance accurately.

The good news is that new advances in artificial intelligence have made it possible to measure media sentiment objectively.

The system uses natural language processing and deep learning for accurate sentiment detection.

Press Pulse makes it easy for companies to track their online media sentiment and gain insight into how they can improve.

Sentiment analysis for large IT companies

Large companies spend millions annually to ensure they get positive media exposure and that their brand remains strong.

It is an essential part of an effective marketing strategy, as it helps ensure a company is top of mind and features in any purchasing decision.

Huawei and Google are winning this battle among global IT giants, with higher online media sentiment scores than their competitors.

Microsoft is third, followed by Oracle, IBM, and Cisco. They all have positive sentiment scores.

The chart below shows the online media sentiment scores for global IT giants which operate in South Africa.