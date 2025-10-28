iStore Sandton City – A great reason to rather shop online

Tedious waits, disinterested staff, and a desire to rather shop online is what we experienced when visiting iStore Sandton City this past weekend.

We went to the iStore to purchase a new MacBook Pro for work, and what followed was a sub-par customer experience.

When walking into the store, we went to the MacBook section and asked a staff member if they had stock of a particular model.

The initial staff member who we asked to assist us was polite and said she would need to check if they had stock.

She returned a couple minutes later, and said they did have stock. We said we would like to take it, and the staff member told us she would need to fetch the MacBook.

Everything was fine up until this point, after which the following took place:

We waited close to 10 minutes for the MacBook to be collected from the back of the store.

A different staff member was then assigned to assist us at the sales desk, and maintained a sullen demeanour the entire time.

When we wanted to pay for the MacBook, she told us to please wait.

The staff member then shouted “auth please” several times across the store.

After waiting a couple minutes with no response, the staff member told us she was waiting for her manager to authorise the sale.

We asked the staff member if she could fetch the manager, so we could pay.

Without replying, she walked off and tapped the manager on the shoulder – who was standing a few metres away talking to a customer and another staff member.

The manager initially ignored the tap on the shoulder.

The staff member waited a bit, then tapped the sales manager on the shoulder again – and the two of them returned to the sales desk.

The manager walked up to the sales desk, and without saying hello to us – and literally not making eye contact the entire time – proceeded to type on the staff member’s laptop she was using to process our purchase.

This took around a minute and nothing was said to us during this time.

When the sale went through, there was no “thank you for shopping” – the manager simply stood at the desk not looking at us.

Poor levels of customer service have been reported at multiple iStore branches in recent months, too, according to Hellopeter reviews.

At the time of writing, iStore had a score of 1.9/5 and a -87 NPS on Hellopeter. This means people are unlikely to recommend iStore to others.

Several of the recent iStore reviews on Hellopeter reference poor customer service. A recent review stated:

“The worst customer service. The worst experience. All to buy a product that is advertised but not available. Nothing but indifference, essentially telling customers to get lost because no one in the brand cares.”

Rather shop online

The experience at iStore Sandton City was in stark contrast to our experience when buying a new iPhone online through Takealot.

We purchased a new iPhone 17 for work through Takealot at the end of September, which was quick and easy.

Takealot had stock of the model we wanted – along with the desired colour – and it was delivered to us within 24 hours of placing the order and paying for it.

Takealot then sent us a R1,000 voucher after our purchase, as part of a promotion it was running.

iStore – No comment

iStore was asked for comment, but did not provide feedback on our questions.

This is an opinion piece, based on the author’s experience.