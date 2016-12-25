I want less from the government – ISP CEO

When MyBroadband asked Cybersmart CEO Laurie Fialkov what he wanted from the government to improve broadband in South Africa, he had a simple answer: less.

“Less interference, less regulation, less reporting, and less licencing fees,” is what Fialkov asks from the government in 2017.

Many other Internet service provider CEOs have also complained about the increasing administrative overhead which is required to run a telecoms company in South Africa.

Without the cumbersome administrative requirements, it will become easier and cheaper to roll out telecoms infrastructure and services in the country.

Spectrum and easier wayleave permission process

Many ISP executives have also urged the government to hand out valuable spectrum and make it easier to get permissions to build fibre networks.

Webafrica’s Greg Wright said additional spectrum is sorely needed to allow mobile operators to reduce data prices.

Vox Telecom CEO Jacques du Toit concurred. “We need to reach finality on the white paper and once that is agreed upon, the spectrum auction and allocation must follow,” he said.

“Without this we don’t stand a chance in moving forward.”

Wright also called for a more efficient wayleave approval process to speed up fibre roll-outs across the country.

Wright also asked for more pressure on Telkom to reduce the price of its IPC service and to launch a naked ADSL service.