Internet Solutions has a new logo

Internet Solutions soft-launched its new logo at the Dimension Data ProAm on 15 February 2017.

The new logo, which features the letters “IS.” in a blue oval, replaces its old logo, which featured connecting lines around a globe.

“We are following a staggered approach to replacing our logos in all traditional and digital spaces,” said Internet Solutions’ Chief Marketing Officer Mayur Soni.

Soni said the company embarked on a journey last year to evolve the brand to “better reflect who we are”.

“Historically, our logos included connecting lines around the globe, indicating our connectivity and how we connect the world and create communities,” he said.

“But with the birth of new technologies and ways of working – wireless, SDN, cloud, and digital everything – we have evolved.”

“We are on a journey to software-defined everything and it was only a natural progression that our logo evolved too.”