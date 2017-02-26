Samsung announces 5G home router for super-fast Internet

Samsung has unveiled its portfolio of 5G mobile network solutions at Mobile World Congress.

Samsung’s 5G products include consumer devices for fixed wireless connectivity, a 5G radio base station unit, and next-generation core network infrastructure.

Pre-commercial versions of Samsung’s 5G equipment are in deployment in trial networks.

“With pre-commercial deployment of our 5G products already underway in the US, we’re starting to see some of the earliest evidence of the potential for new and compelling 5G-driven services,” said Samsung.

Samsung will focus on extending its 5G portfolio with support for additional mmWave band support and below-6GHz connectivity, it said.

Samsung’s 5G Products

Details of Samsung’s 5G products and services are provided below.

5G Home Router – allows users direct connectivity to the wireless network, with simple placement of it in a window facing a nearby 5G Radio. Achieves peak data rates of 1Gbps.

– allows users direct connectivity to the wireless network, with simple placement of it in a window facing a nearby 5G Radio. Achieves peak data rates of 1Gbps. The 5G Radio base station – an extension of today’s LTE small cells, designed to be installed in a dense configuration that allows for very high network capacities.

– an extension of today’s LTE small cells, designed to be installed in a dense configuration that allows for very high network capacities. Samsung’s Next-Generation Core network infrastructure – serves as the centralised point of control and direction for network traffic, and provides a leap in performance and flexibility.

– serves as the centralised point of control and direction for network traffic, and provides a leap in performance and flexibility. Samsung’s Network-wide management systems – leverages powerful Maintenance and Operation (MANO) systems, as well as localised virtual Element Management Systems (EMS), to ensure that each component of a network is running at peak efficiency.

