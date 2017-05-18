Best and worst telecoms customer service in South Africa

The latest HelloPeter ratings reveal that Cell C has the best customer service, followed by Vodacom and Telkom.

The HPI is HelloPeter’s barometer for measuring the health of an organisation’s customer service levels, based on a set of algorithms which measure the number of reviews, sentiment, rating, response time, and conversions.

“The HPI accurately ranks and rates businesses according to their customer service worth,” said HelloPeter.

“Every business has an index rating out of 10, which will give you the ability to quickly compare and benchmark any business.”

Best telecommunications companies

According to the HPI, Cell C has the best customer service – scoring 2.5 out of 10.

Vodacom (2.2) and Telkom (1.8) were ranked second and third.

The rankings showed that iBurst, which is currently in a transition phase, has the worst customer service.

The table below ranks SA’s largest telecommunications companies based on the HPI.