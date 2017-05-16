Internet Solutions announces network-agnostic IoT platform

Internet Solutions has announced plans for South Africa’s first tech and network-agnostic Internet of Things platform.

It will be developed in partnership with Comsol Networks as the initial network connectivity solutions provider, using its low-power wide-area-network technology.

The platform promises to present local businesses with a low-risk, fast-deployment means of exploring how IoT can benefit them.

“There is already an extensive catalogue of low-cost, low-touch devices available locally, and substantial investment into low-power wide-area-network deployments by Comsol and others,” said Roger Hislop, senior engineer of R&D at Internet Solutions.

“Our platform will interconnect a range of IoT networks, both existing and new low-power WANs, while providing a management and orchestration layer over them. This will enable enterprises to quickly deploy real-world applications of enterprise IoT.”