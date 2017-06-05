Telkom fixed-line numbers plummet

Telkom has released its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017, which show the biggest annual fixed-line subscriber decline since the company listed in 2003.

Telkom now has 2,954,000 fixed-line subscribers, down from 3,217,000 a year ago. This is a year-on-year decline of 263,000 lines.

The revenue per fixed access line has also declined by 9.8% over the last year.

Total fixed-line traffic subsequently experienced a drastic decline – from 14.9 billion minutes per year to 13.6 billion minutes per year.

Telkom has lost fixed-line subscribers since 2001

Telkom has battled to hold onto its fixed-line users since 2000, when its subscriber numbers peaked at 5,493,000.

The steady decline over the last 16 years happened despite an economic boom from 2003 to 2007 and the launch of ADSL in 2002.

Telkom previously said the decline was caused by many factors, including competition from mobile services, copper theft, and tough economic conditions.

The table below provides an overview of Telkom’s fixed-line growth and decline since 1993.