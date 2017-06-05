Telkom fixed-line numbers plummet

5 June 2017

Telkom has released its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017, which show the biggest annual fixed-line subscriber decline since the company listed in 2003.

Telkom now has 2,954,000 fixed-line subscribers, down from 3,217,000 a year ago. This is a year-on-year decline of 263,000 lines.

The revenue per fixed access line has also declined by 9.8% over the last year.

Total fixed-line traffic subsequently experienced a drastic decline – from 14.9 billion minutes per year to 13.6 billion minutes per year.

Telkom has lost fixed-line subscribers since 2001

Telkom has battled to hold onto its fixed-line users since 2000, when its subscriber numbers peaked at 5,493,000.

The steady decline over the last 16 years happened despite an economic boom from 2003 to 2007 and the launch of ADSL in 2002.

Telkom previously said the decline was caused by many factors, including competition from mobile services, copper theft, and tough economic conditions.

The table below provides an overview of Telkom’s fixed-line growth and decline since 1993.

Telkom Fixed Lines
Date Fixed-Line Subscribers YoY Change 6 Months Change
1993 3,458,000
1994 3,594,000 136,000
1995 3,773,000 179,000
1996 3,926,000 153,000
1997 4,259,000 333,000
1998 4,645,000 386,000
1999 5,075,000 430,000
2000 5,493,000 418,000
2001 4,962,000 -531,000
Mar-02 4,924,000 -38,000
Mar-03 4,844,000 -80,000
Sep-03 4,812,000 -32,000
Mar-04 4,821,000 -23,000 9,000
Sep-04 4,870,000 58,000 49,000
Mar-05 4,726,000 -95,000 -144,000
Sep-05 4,730,000 -140,000 4,000
Mar-06 4,708,000 -18,000 -22,000
Sep-06 4,675,000 -55,000 -33,000
Mar-07 4,642,000 -66,000 -33,000
Sep-07 4,621,000 -54,000 -21,000
Mar-08 4,532,000 -110,000 -89,000
Sep-08 4,504,000 -117,000 -28,000
Mar-09 4,451,000 -81,000 -53,000
Sep-09 4,398,000 -106,000 -53,000
Mar-10 4,273,000 -178,000 -125,000
Sep-10 4,234,000 -164,000 -39,000
Mar-11 4,152,000 -121,000 -82,000
Sep-11 4,073,000 -161,000 -79,000
Mar-12 3,995,000 -157,000 -78,000
Sep-12 3,894,000 -179,000 -101,000
Mar-13 3,800,000 -195,000 -94,000
Sep-13 3,713,000 -181,000 -87,000
Mar-14 3,618,000 -182,000 -95,000
Sep-14 3,531,000 -182,000 -87,000
Mar-15 3,439,000 -179,000 -92,000
Sep-15 3,323,000 -208,000 -116,000
Mar-16 3,217,000 -222,000 -106,000
Sep-16 3,090,000 -233,000 -127,000
Mar-17 2,954,000 -263,000 -136,000

