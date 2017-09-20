Axxess Voice launched

Axxess has launched a cloud-based voice service, called Axxess Voice, which offers subscribers affordable voice calls and an “087” VoIP number.

There’s no monthly line or rental fees for clients, which means subscribers only pay for the calls they make.

“You can now save that R199 per month, if you cancel your Telkom line rental and switch to Axxess Voice,” said the ISP.

Axxess-to-Axxess calls are free, while local and national fixed-line calls are priced at R0.39 per minute. Calls to mobile phones cost R0.79 per minute.

“With Telkom, you will pay up to R0.63 per minute for local and national calls, while being charged up to R1.30 per minute to mobile numbers.”

As Axxess Voice is a cloud service, subscribers can use it wherever they have Internet access.

The ISP is also selling CallTime packages – priced between R50 and R500 per month – which roll over for 3 months.

Now read: Axxess offers 6 months free web hosting