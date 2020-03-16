Daily vs Weekly vs Monthly data bundles from Vodacom and MTN

It is typically cheaper to buy a monthly mobile data bundle than several weekly or daily bundles over the course of 30 – but there are exceptions to this rule.
This was the finding of a data bundle price comparison conducted by MyBroadband.
South Africa’s two largest mobile networks, Vodacom and MTN, both offer a variety of data bundles – each of which is tailored to different situations.
South Africans are able to purchase a number of time-limited data bundles from Vodacom and MTN, including monthly, weekly, and daily bundles.
The trade-off for users, however, is that data bundles which last longer are more expensive on a per-MB basis compared to data bundles which have a shorter validity period.
For example, a 250MB daily bundle on Vodacom costs R27, while a 250MB monthly bundle costs R49.
Value for money
This makes shorter-life bundles better value for money than monthly bundles if you know you are going to use all the data in the allotted validity period.
This raises the question: is buying several daily or weekly bundles over a 30-day period cheaper than buying a single monthly bundle?
To test if this is the case, we compared daily and weekly data bundles from Vodacom and MTN against their monthly data bundles.
We found that purchasing 30 daily bundles is less cost-effective than purchasing a single 30-day bundle. This was true for both MTN and Vodacom’s data bundles.
Buying Vodacom’s weekly bundles on a continuous basis also costs more than purchasing a larger monthly bundle.
However, depending on your monthly data requirements, MTN customers may be able to save on mobile data by purchasing weekly data bundles.
The table below details the results.
|Daily vs Monthly
|Vodacom
|Daily Bundle
|Price
|Total Data (30 days)
|Total Price
|Monthly Bundle
|Price
|60MB
|R9
|1.8GB
|R270
|2GB (2 x 1GB)
|R230
|100MB
|R15
|3GB
|R450
|3GB
|R299
|250MB
|R27
|7.5GB
|R810
|20GB
|R699
|MTN
|Daily Bundle
|Price
|Total Data (30 days)
|Total Price
|Monthly Bundle
|Price
|50MB
|R8
|1.5GB
|R240
|1.5GB
|R189
|75MB
|R12
|2.25GB
|R360
|3GB
|R299
|300MB
|R27
|9GB
|R810
|10GB
|R499
|1GB
|R50
|30GB
|R1,500
|30GB
|R1,249
|Weekly vs Monthly
|Vodacom
|Weekly Bundle
|Price
|Total Data (4 weeks)
|Total Price
|Monthly Bundle
|Price
|250MB
|R35
|1GB
|R140
|1GB
|R115
|1GB
|R80
|4GB
|R320
|5GB
|R349
|2GB
|R120
|8GB
|R480
|10GB
|R469
|MTN
|Weekly Bundle
|Price
|Total Data (4 weeks)
|Total Price
|Monthly Bundle
|Price
|350MB
|R40
|1.4GB
|R160
|1.5GB
|R189
|1GB
|R70
|4GB
|R280
|6GB
|R399
|2GB
|R99
|8GB
|R396
|10GB
|R499
|5GB
|R199
|20GB
|R796
|20GB
|R899
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.