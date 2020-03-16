Daily vs Weekly vs Monthly data bundles from Vodacom and MTN

It is typically cheaper to buy a monthly mobile data bundle than several weekly or daily bundles over the course of 30 – but there are exceptions to this rule.

This was the finding of a data bundle price comparison conducted by MyBroadband.

South Africa’s two largest mobile networks, Vodacom and MTN, both offer a variety of data bundles – each of which is tailored to different situations.

South Africans are able to purchase a number of time-limited data bundles from Vodacom and MTN, including monthly, weekly, and daily bundles.

The trade-off for users, however, is that data bundles which last longer are more expensive on a per-MB basis compared to data bundles which have a shorter validity period.

For example, a 250MB daily bundle on Vodacom costs R27, while a 250MB monthly bundle costs R49.

Value for money

This makes shorter-life bundles better value for money than monthly bundles if you know you are going to use all the data in the allotted validity period.

This raises the question: is buying several daily or weekly bundles over a 30-day period cheaper than buying a single monthly bundle?

To test if this is the case, we compared daily and weekly data bundles from Vodacom and MTN against their monthly data bundles.

We found that purchasing 30 daily bundles is less cost-effective than purchasing a single 30-day bundle. This was true for both MTN and Vodacom’s data bundles.

Buying Vodacom’s weekly bundles on a continuous basis also costs more than purchasing a larger monthly bundle.

However, depending on your monthly data requirements, MTN customers may be able to save on mobile data by purchasing weekly data bundles.

The table below details the results.

Daily vs Monthly Vodacom Daily Bundle Price Total Data (30 days) Total Price Monthly Bundle Price 60MB R9 1.8GB R270 2GB (2 x 1GB) R230 100MB R15 3GB R450 3GB R299 250MB R27 7.5GB R810 20GB R699 MTN Daily Bundle Price Total Data (30 days) Total Price Monthly Bundle Price 50MB R8 1.5GB R240 1.5GB R189 75MB R12 2.25GB R360 3GB R299 300MB R27 9GB R810 10GB R499 1GB R50 30GB R1,500 30GB R1,249