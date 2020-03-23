Supersonic launches Work from Home LTE and Voice packages

Supersonic has launched “Work from Home” fixed-LTE packages following local companies requesting employees to stay away from their offices.

Many businesses have instructed employees to work from home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

“In the wake of what may soon be a complete shutdown, Supersonic announces bespoke packages for businesses to enable their teams to continue to work effectively from home,” said the company.

“The packages have been designed for businesses to offer to their staff to keep the South African workforce connected and reachable via online and voice-enabled connectivity.”

Call centre functionality

Supersonic said it has also made Call Centre and Call Recording functionality available on request, along with Voice 1000 and Voice 2000 packages.

The voice packages offer inclusive minutes to South African numbers and a handset.

“Remote access is not a new concept, although businesses operating with an entirely remote workforce is,” said Calvin Collett, Managing Director of Supersonic.

Supersonic said businesses can contact them on [email protected] to find out more or sign up for the services.

“The dedicated email facility has been established for us to be able to set up teams as quickly and as seamlessly as possible and of course, keep it simple,” he said.

The table below details the Work from Home fixed-LTE and voice packages available from Supersonic.

Package Data Price P/M Fixed-LTE 30GB F-LTE 30/30 GB anytime/night-time + Router R299 60GB F-LTE 60/60 GB anytime/night-time + Router R399 100GB F-LTE 100/100 GB anytime/night-time + Router R599 Voice Voice 1000 1,000 inclusive minutes to any SA destination plus handset R299 Voice 2000 2000 inclusive minutes to any SA destination plus handset R499

