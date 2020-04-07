Free data and 100Mbps connections – What other countries are doing during the coronavirus pandemic

Countries around the world have implemented aggressive broadband network changes during the COVID-19 pandemic – including the assigning of additional spectrum and the provision of free data.

These measures were taken to ensure people remain connected during lockdowns taking place globally.

South Africa has also published regulations for the telecommunications sector to help it fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The relaxation of spectrum regulations to ensure high-demand spectrum can be temporarily licensed to operators is one of the new regulations.

The government added that those with access to high-demand spectrum must make connectivity available at speeds of up to 10Mbps to 104 district virtual education institutions.

Additionally, licensees must ensure that local education websites are zero-rated.

Fibre speed upgrades

In South Africa, fibre network operators have also taken it upon themselves to upgrade user line speeds at no extra charge.

According to the schedules of the fibre networks, the line speed upgrades have all been implemented.

On the mobile side, FNB Connect announced all of its customers will receive 1GB of free data during the lockdown.

It will also double the data allocation on its Top Up Lifestyle plans, and has reduced once-off data bundle prices by up to 55%.

Globally, other countries and networks have implemented their own measures to keep people connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

MyBroadband spoke to Huawei about the initiatives it has seen implemented across the world – as detailed below.

United States – Spectrum granted for 60 days

The USA’s FCC chairman Ajit Pai recently announced the Keep Americans Connected Initiative.

This initiative encourages service providers to take a pledge that includes the following:

Not terminating services to residential or small business customers unable to pay their bills due to pandemic-related disruptions.

Waive late fees that these customers could incur due to late payment.

Open their Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

The FCC has also granted temporary authority to various wireless companies to use additional spectrum in order to meet their customers’ needs.

Major network providers such as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have all been given access to additional spectrum.

Saudi Arabia – Assign all remaining spectrum

Saudi Arabia has committed to assigning all of its remaining spectrum to network providers STC, Mobily, and Zain.

This spectrum is for the 700MHz and 800MHz bands.

It has been assigned on the condition these network providers go live with it in three weeks and offer free access to specific websites.

Thailand – 10GB at 100Mbps

On 23 March, Thailand announced a new policy that would reduce telecommunications expenses while promoting working at home.

This included networks being encouraged to give each person 10GB for free each month, for the next three months.

This will be funded by the first payments from the country’s 5G spectrum licence auction, held in February.

Thailand has also helped provide fixed-broadband speeds of at least 100Mbps to citizens.

Spain – Network operators take special measures

In Spain, leading network operators have offered their customers various resources to improve their digital lives during the lockdown.

These measures include:

Telefonica – Free 30GB for 2 months and free access to Movistar and Lite applications for 1 month.

Free 30GB for 2 months and free access to Movistar and Lite applications for 1 month. Vodafone – Unlimited data for all small and medium businesses, and access to Gift Peques Pack – including content from Disney and Nickelodeon

Unlimited data for all small and medium businesses, and access to Gift Peques Pack – including content from Disney and Nickelodeon Orange – Free 30GB data for Orange Love and Orange Go customers and 1-month free access to the Children Max TV package.

Free 30GB data for Orange Love and Orange Go customers and 1-month free access to the Children Max TV package. Yoigo – Free Sky TV for three months.

Australia – Mobile networks offer additional data

Australian networks are offering customers bonus data and other benefits.

These include:

Vodafone – Customers offered 5GB bonus data for use over a month, beginning 27 March. Prepaid customers will receive a once-off 3GB bundle of bonus data with their next recharge.

Customers offered 5GB bonus data for use over a month, beginning 27 March. Prepaid customers will receive a once-off 3GB bundle of bonus data with their next recharge. Telstra – Prepaid customers will get 10GB additional data within 30 days if they have an active recharge of over $40. Postpaid customers will receive 25GB of data within 30 days.

Now read: FNB Connect gives customers 1GB free data and slashes bundle prices