What’s Next – In conversation with Marco de Ru

MiRO Managing Director Marco de Ru is one of South Africa’s top technology leaders with extensive knowledge of the telecommunications equipment market.

De Ru started his career at MiRO a decade ago as an internal sales engineer and rapidly advanced in the company.

In 2016, he was promoted to chief technology officer – a position he held until January 2018 when he was promoted to head of commercial.

In January 2020, De Ru took the reins at MiRO where he is responsible for all aspects of the company’s operations in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

In this interview, De Ru discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on MiRO and its staff.

He sheds light on how the pandemic has changed the telecommunications industry in South Africa and the most in-demand equipment.

De Ru also talks about telecommunications equipment bottlenecks when the lockdown started and shares his “Aha moment” during the pandemic and lockdown.

