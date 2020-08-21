SEACOM chief strategy officer resigns

SEACOM has announced that Chief Strategy Officer Suveer Ramdhani has resigned.

Ramdhani has been an employee at SEACOM since its inception and was involved in the company’s initial launch in 2009.

He initially oversaw SEACOM’s product development before assuming his current role as Chief Strategy Officer.

In this role, which he held for six years, he has been responsible for overseeing SEACOM’s strategy, market development, and mergers and acquisition.

This includes SEACOM’s recent acquisition of FibreCo, which has enabled the company to operate a network that links all major South African cities to SEACOM’s submarine cables.

“Suveer has been a cornerstone of our business, driving growth strategies for new products and services, new markets and transformative acquisitions,” said chairperson of SEACOM’s Investment and Strategy Subcommittee Brian Herlihy.

“His efforts have led SEACOM from a project into a diversified and sustainable telco.”

Ramdhani said that he has enjoyed his time as a member of SEACOM’s staff.

“I am sincerely grateful to SEACOM’s shareholders, staff and customers for these many exciting years in which we, together, drove increased access to broadband Internet in Africa,” said Ramdhani.

“The social benefit from our efforts has made the years at SEACOM more than worthwhile.”

SEACOM launches WonderNet ISP

SEACOM recently launched a new consumer fibre Internet service provider called WonderNet.

WonderNet offers uncapped and unthrottled fibre products with speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps.

All fibre packages come with a standard Wi-Fi router and are available on a month-to-month basis. Prices for WonderNet fibre packages begin at R559.

Packages do not have a fair usage policy (FUP), nor do they have contention ratios.

“Affording the consumer ISP its own identity means we can now focus on providing customers with even more great products, solutions, and support that have been specifically tailored to their requirements,” said Chief Commercial Officer Steve Briggs.

