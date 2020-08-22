ZA Domain Name Authority appoints new CEO

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) has announced the appointment of Molehe Wesi as its new CEO.

ZADNA is the organisation mandated to regulate the .za namespace and ensure its efficient use, management and administration.

Wesi joined ZADNA on 3 August 2020, and takes over from Peter Madavhu, who served as acting CEO from January 2019 to July 2020.

“Wesi is a reputable Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert; he brings to the position a wealth of experience and expertise,” the organisation said in a statement.

ZADNA board chairperson Palesa Legoze said the organisation was confident that Wesi’s industry knowledge and management expertise would reinforce stability within the organisation in order to fulfil its statutory mandate.

“His capabilities will enable the organisation to enhance business sustainability, drive innovation, stimulate the .za domain name registration growth and ensure that ZADNA maintains an inclusive policy process,” said Legoze.

Qualifications and experience

Wesi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from the University of the Free State and is studying toward his Masters in Information Technology (M.IT) at the University of Pretoria.

Prior to his appointment at ZADNA he held various roles, including Deputy Director of IT Strategic Support and Client Services at the University of Pretoria from April 2018.

He was also the Director of IT Service Delivery at University of Johannesburg from December 2014 to March 2018.

During this time, he was appointed to serve as acting Executive Director of Information and Communication Systems from July 2017 to March 2018.

Wesi said he was delighted and honoured by the opportunity to lead the organisation.

“I am looking forward to working closely with all stakeholders and to ensure that the management and administration of the namespace comply with international best practise and that .za remains the preferred domain name registered by South Africans,” Wesi stated.

Now read: SEACOM chief strategy officer resigns