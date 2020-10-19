137TB in a month – South Africa’s biggest lockdown bandwidth hog

Data usage over fibre Internet packages increased drastically over the lockdown period, according to Vox.

It noted that between February 2020 and March 2020, the average user’s monthly fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) data consumption increased from 300GB to 426GB.

While March was the month with the highest data consumption during lockdown, average data usage is yet to fall back to pre-lockdown figures.

In August 2020, the average Vox fibre subscriber used 384GB.

Vox – Monthly FTTH data usage averages Month February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 FTTH Usage 300GB 426GB 409GB 356GB 347GB 399GB 384GB

Vox said that the average customer uses most of their data volume on streaming media content including YouTube, Netflix, and Showmax.

However, protocol analysis at Vox finds that it is in fact BitTorrent traffic that is the highest consumer of data.

RSAWEB told MyBroadband that among its highest data users, gaming, streaming, and VPN traffic are the most common ways data is consumed.

The biggest data users during lockdown

Vox also provided MyBroadband with details regarding their two highest FTTH data users.

The FTTH user with the highest data usage from April 2020 until August 2020 used an astonishing 371TB over this period.

This user also boasted the highest single-month data usage figure, consuming an incredible 137TB in April 2020 alone.

Vox said this user is subscribed to an uncapped 200Mbps package.

The second highest consumer of data on Vox’s FTTH products has consumed a total of 336TB between April and August 2020, peaking in July 2020 with 83TB of data usage.

The month-to-month data usage of these two Vox subscribers is detailed below.

Vox – Biggest bandwidth hogs April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Total: User 1 137.5TB 90.0TB 66.8TB 49.2TB 27.9TB 371.3TB User 2 47.8TB 45.4TB 77.9TB 83.7TB 81.2TB 336.0TB

RSAWEB told MyBroadband that the most data one of its customers used in a single month during the lockdown is 71TB.

While it did not provide the month in which this took place, RSAWEB said the user was working through Octotel’s fibre network.

The most data used by a single customer throughout the lockdown period – which RSAWEB calculated as being from April until September – used a total of 310TB over this time.

The biggest data users when the lockdown began

MyBroadband previously asked South African ISPs about their largest data users in March 2020 – the month in which the lockdown first began.

The results were as follows:

Afrihost’s top three data users consumed the following amount of data:

76TB

29.6TB

28.8TB

Cybersmart said the largest data consumers on its Lightspeed 500Mbps product for the month of March used the following:

12.4TB

8.8TB

8.7TB

6.8TB

5.9TB

Cool Ideas told MyBroadband that one of its biggest consumers had downloaded and uploaded the following amount of data:

Download – 35.45TB

Upload – 3.84TB

Total Usage – 39.3TB

Now read: Vuma Reach success is great news for fibre in South Africa