Pick n Pay launches new MVNO, PnP Mobile

Pick n Pay has launched PnP Mobile – a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that will operate on MTN’s network.

This is the first MVNO to use MTN’s newly-launched MVNO service, and it will give customers access to prepaid SIM-based services such as airtime, data, and SMS.

PnP Mobile will also allow Smart Shopper customers to earn tiered rewards that offer users between 250MB and 2.5GB depending on their tier.

The retailer provided an example where if a customer tops up their PnP Mobile SIM card with R100, and spends R1,000 on groceries, they will earn an additional 500MB in data rewards.

These data rewards are automatically loaded onto the user’s SIM card once after each shop, and do not replace traditional Smart Shopper points

“Mobile technology is core to South Africans’ way of life and an essential part of the monthly grocery shop,” said Pick n Pay Chief Technology and Services Officer Richard van Rensburg.

“Our country has a very high mobile phone penetration, but data costs have been a barrier. We believe expanding our services to enter the mobile market will benefit millions of our customers.”

“This new Smart Shopper innovation means that customers walk out our stores with affordable groceries, points on their card and now free data on their PnP Mobile SIM card,” said van Rensburg.

He added that pricing will be “simple, transparent, and competitive with other providers.”

MTN’s plans for MVNOs

MTN SA Executive for Managed Network Services Quintus De Beer said the mobile operator is excited to work with Pick n Pay on this MVNO.

“We recently launched our mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services and we are delighted to partner with Pick n Pay to offer customers more value and services,” said De Beer.

“Customers harnessing MVNO services, such as PnP Mobile, benefit from broader and more affordable service offerings and can manage their activity in one place – essentially integrating their virtual lives.”

De Beer previously said MTN envisions large growth for MVNOs in South Africa.

“We expect MVNO subscribers across the country to double over the next five years, with several large players introducing offerings,” said De Beer.

“MTN is excited to be an enabler of this further growth path by putting our network capacity to work, as the rapid pace of digital change requires more agile and tailored solutions so that more people can benefit.”

“Worldwide people have benefited from the experiences that MVNOs bring to the market and with the unique challenges South Africa face, we see this as an important platform to enable a better life for all,” De Beer said.

PnP Mobile Rates