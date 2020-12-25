MTN’s biggest successes of 2020

MTN responded to the unique challenges of 2020 with a proactive strategy of increased network investment and expansion.

This allowed it to cope with the extensive demands placed upon it, and it has also set it up for a great year ahead.

“With COVID-19 increasing the demand for network services, MTN’s network managed to accommodate an unprecedented 60% rise in traffic during the lockdown, whilst optimising against load-shedding and power reductions at the same time,” MTN said.

“While the much-needed spectrum auction was delayed again, temporary spectrum was harnessed successfully to fill the void through the deployment of 4G and 5G technologies in 700/800, 2.6 and 3.5GHz bands.”

The company outlined some of its biggest successes over the past year, including the launch of its high-speed 5G network and the expansion of its LTE network.

New products and capabilities

MTN said one of its key achievements in 2020 was the rollout of OpenTime, which was made possible by the ability of its network to maintain quality user experiences in the face of higher demand.

“MTN’s core aim this year was to ensure more people could stay connected to loved ones, information, education and the full digital life during the tough months of the lockdown and beyond,” the operator said.

“OpenTime was a key enabler of digital access to over 350 health, education and work-related websites to stay connected, even when out of data.”

MTN also launch its 5G network in June, allowing customers to try out the latest in global tech advances.

“After doing intense testing and laying the groundwork properly before launch, MTN was able to launch in all three band tiers across low/mid and high bands and moreover, cover over 100 sites,” the operator said.

“This added an extra layer to our services, opening the door to a world of new opportunities and ensuring our users are at the cutting edge of the latest technology.”

“It included static and dynamic spectrum implementations,” it said.

LTE coverage and best network

The company’s LTE coverage also reached 96% of the South African population in 2020.

In addition to this, MTN was also able to launch an MVNO platform and offer partners a high-quality network experience and opportunity to deliver innovative solutions that reach even more South Africans.

“In another move to enhance digital access, MTN launched an Embedded SIM (eSIM) for devices such as Apple iPhone XR/11/12, Apple Watch, Samsung Note20/S20, and Samsung watch,” MTN said.

“For these reasons and others, MTN was named Best Mobile Network in South Africa for the third time this year, according to independent network performance tests conducted by MyBroadband in the third quarter of 2020.”

“We were also named Best Mobile Network in Q1 and Q2.”

MTN said it is very proud of these results and it will not stop innovating across its network.