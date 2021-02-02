2021 MyBroadband Online Conference registrations open

The 2021 MyBroadband Conference will launch on 14 April in an exciting new online format which will showcase South Africa’s premier IT and telecommunications companies.

The new online format makes it possible for delegates across South Africa to attend the event, listen to the speakers, and engage with exhibitors.

TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will also host interviews with the country’s top ICT executives.

Topics which will be covered at the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference include 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, mobile devices, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.

Delegates will also learn more about telecoms network rollouts in South Africa, ICASA’s spectrum auction, ISP services, and mobile messaging.

Registrations now open

Registrations for the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference are now open and you can register for free using the voucher code below.

Register here: 2021 MyBroadband Conference Website

Voucher Code: Mybroadband2021

The tickets cover all aspects of the event, including access to all presentations and interviews, the expo area, and fun giveaways.