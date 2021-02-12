ICASA appoints new members to Complaints and Compliance Committee

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has announced the appointment of five new members on its Complaints and Compliance Committee (CCC).

These appointments come as a result of the former members reaching the end of their terms in December 2020.

The new CCC Chairperson is Judge Thokozile Matilda Masipa, who is perhaps best known for handling the criminal trial of Oscar Pistorius.

After acquiring her LLB, Masipa was admitted as an advocate in 1991. She was appointed Judge of the High Court in 1998.

She previously served as member of the Broadcasting Monitoring and Complaints Committee – the predecessor of the CCC.

She is also the former Chairperson of a Complaints Committee of the Civil Aviation Authority, former Chairperson of the Transnet Bargaining Council, Deputy Chairperson of the Estate Agency Board, and Chairperson of a Disciplinary Committee for Estate Agents.

The other four new members of the CCC are as follows:

Mr Paris Mashile – Masters Degrees in Engineering & Physics:

Former ICASA Councillor and Chairperson, former Board Member of Sentech, founding CEO of Vunani Electronic Communications to Vunani Capital; founding Member of the Academy of Regulatory Professionals Public Utility Research Centre (PURC), University of Florida and Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic and Engineering (MIEEE) Membership.

Director of Ergo Sum Consultants, former ICASA’s Regulatory and Legislative Drafting Specialist, Licensing Officer and Special Advisor to Council, former Company Secretary at Polokwane Housing Company, former Company Secretary at the National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute.

Former Vodacom Executive Head of Competition Regulation, former ICASA General Manager: Telecommunications Services and Manager: Cost Analysis.

Former ICASA Manager: ECS/ECNS and Licensing Officer, Exco Member of the National Association of Broadcasters, former Board Member of the Media Development and Diversity Agency, former Board Member of the South African Communications Forum.

Role of the CCC

ICASA Chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng said the CCC played a critical role within ICASA.

“When we receive complaints from stakeholders (licensees and the general public), we need an independent body that will investigate, adjudicate hear and recommend appropriate sanctions to Council for the defaulting licensees,” Modimoeng stated.

“It is equally important in entrenching ICASA’s role as a sector regulator, in our pursuit for sound compliance and enforcement around prevailing laws governing the broader communications sector,” added Modimoeng.

Modimoeng further commended the newly-appointed members for their wealth of experience within the sector.

“I have no doubt that the appointees, with their experience and knowledge of the sector, will assist ICASA in reaching solutions that are indeed in the public interest for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Modimoeng.

The new members of the CCC will take their oath of office at a brief ceremony to be held at the ICASA Head Office in Centurion today, 12 February 2021.

