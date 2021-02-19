What’s Next – In conversation with Reagile Moatshe

Reagile Moatshe is a financial veteran and currently the Head of Supplier Finance at Investec.

His career at Investec spans over 14 years in structured finance in the corporate market with financed and originated transactions in Sub-Sahara Africa and the UAE.

In 2010, Moatshe started the Supplier Finance business in the Corporate and Institutional Banking division of Investec which he currently heads-up.

Under Moatshe, this division made strides in the technology sector by designing and setting up customer finance programs for global equipment manufacturers that have a continental focus and regionally into the Middle East.

In addition to being an executive committee member of the Corporate and Institutional Banking division, he also heads up the overall technology, media and telecoms sector acquisition team for Investec.

Upon joining Investec in 2005, Moatshe worked as a leveraged finance consultant on various corporate lending transactions both in South Africa and in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Moatshe was instrumental in the setting up of the Africa-focused aviation finance business at Investec, which today has grown into a respectable business in the industry with a multitude of deals closed in the corporate and commercial aircraft market.

Prior to joining Investec, Moatshe worked at Deloitte as a manager in the advisory unit of Financial Institutions Services division where he led and executed notable projects in the private and public sector.

In this What’s Next interview, Moatshe shares some of the trends that are currently shaping the telecoms industry.

He also discusses how Investec is supporting telecom businesses that are driving new networks and innovation.

Moatshe explains how to help these businesses to unlock growth over time and focusses on the critical role specialist finance plays in creating the networks of the future.

The full interview with Reagile Moatshe is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.