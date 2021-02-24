2020 MyBroadband Awards – Best broadband providers in South Africa announced

The 2020 MyBroadband Awards winners were announced this week, with MTN, Cool Ideas, and Frogfoot named the top broadband providers in South Africa.

The annual MyBroadband Awards recognise excellence in the South African broadband and telecommunications industry.

What makes these awards the most coveted in the South African telecoms industry is that they are based on real-world tests and user feedback.

To win a MyBroadband Award a company has to outperform its competitors on objective measures like network quality and customer satisfaction.

There were three award categories for 2020 – Best Mobile Network, Best Fibre Provider, and Best Internet Service Provider.

All these categories are highly competitive, but in each case, a clear winner emerged when the results were processed.

The winners of the 2020 MyBroadband Awards are listed below.

Best Mobile Network – MTN

MTN comfortably outperformed its rivals in network quality to win the Best Mobile Network award.

With an average download speed of 52.84Mbps during 2020, it built a big lead over Vodacom on 29.39Mbps and Telkom on 21.58Mbps.

Best Fibre Provider – Frogfoot

South Africa has excellent fibre network providers, including Openserve, Vumatel, Octotel, Liquid Telecom, Vodacom, and MTN.

Frogfoot stood out from the rest thanks to its aggressive expansion in 2020 and its decision to extend its double-the-speed campaign long after it was supposed to end.

Best Internet Service Provider – Cool Ideas

Cool Ideas won the Best Internet Service Provider (ISP) award ahead of many excellent companies, including Afrihost, RSAWEB, Vox, Supersonic, and MTN.

Cool Ideas topped the ISP rankings for most of 2020 thanks to its excellent network quality and high customer satisfaction scores.

Interviews with the winners

What’s Next host Aki Anastasiou interviewed the winners of the 2020 MyBroadband Awards to shed light on how they outperformed their competitors.