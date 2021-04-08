ICASA and United States FCC sign agreement to collaborate

­­­­­­The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has announced it has signed an agreement with the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to share ideas and collaborate on matters of mutual interest.

The agreement comes in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which was signed virtually by both regulators on Thursday afternoon.

“The MOU is a non-binding framework to facilitate exchange of ideas in the field of telecommunications regulation and policy for the mutual benefit of the two regulators,” ICASA said.

ICASA labeled the agreement as a “momentous collaboration” which illustrated the confidence global counterparts had in the Authority.

“This collaboration places the Authority on solid ground to achieve international best practices, cutting-edge regulatory approaches and further validates South Africa’s standing in the global ICT arena,” ICASA Chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng stated.

The two regulators have further agreed to carry out a programme of information exchange and technical cooperation in the field of telecommunications and related services and facilities.

This will be done in accordance with their respective national laws, regulations and international obligations, and within the framework of their respective annual budgetary appropriations and their respective mandates.

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said she believed much can be accomplished through cooperation and the mutually respectful sharing of knowledge and experience.

“Today, I’m proud to have formalised our partnership with our friends in South Africa on issues of telecommunications policy, competitive markets, technological innovation, and closing the digital divide in both countries. I thank Dr. Modimoeng for his leadership and partnership and look forward to further exchanges with ICASA,” Rosenworcel said.

Modimoeng added that ICASA was looking forward to drawing lessons from the FCC, whilst also sharing the African, and in particular, the South African regulatory context, experience and lessons with the United States.