Mustek and Huawei power the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference

Mustek and Huawei have joined the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference, which takes place on Wednesday 14 April, as main event partners.

The annual MyBroadband Conference, now in its 16th year, is the largest IT and telecoms conference in South Africa.

This year the event has moved online, which makes it possible for IT and telecoms executives across the country to attend.

South Africa’s best-known technology personality, Aki Anastasiou, will serve as MC for the conference and will host interviews with South Africa’s top ICT executives.

This year’s event will focus on a wide range of topics, including 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, mobile devices, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.

Delegates will also learn more about telecoms network rollouts in South Africa, ICASA’s spectrum auction, ISP services, and mobile messaging.

As leaders in South Africa’s IT and telecoms space, Mustek and Huawei are the main sponsors for the event.

Donna Mostert, Huawei line of business manager at Mustek, will be a keynote speaker at the conference.

She will be joined by Morgan Malyon, executive product manager at Huawei.

The tickets cover all aspects of the event, including access to all presentations and interviews, the expo area, and fun giveaways.