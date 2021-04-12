2021 MyBroadband Online Conference here this week

The 2021 MyBroadband Conference will take place on Wednesday 14 April and has attracted excellent speakers and conference partners.

The annual MyBroadband Conference, now in its 16th year, is the largest IT and telecoms conference in South Africa.

This year will be the first time the event will be hosted online. This makes it possible for IT and telecoms executives across the country to attend.

South Africa’s best-known technology personality, Aki Anastasiou, will serve as MC for the conference and will host interviews with South Africa’s top ICT executives.

The main sponsors for the conference are Mustek and Huawei, who are joined by Dell Technologies and Liquid Intelligent Technologies as key sponsors.

SqwidNET and Fortinet are event partners, while the platinum sponsors are DFA, China Mobile International South Africa, VAS Experts, IT Global, Nashua, Synthesis, and Acer.

Gold sponsors are Supersonic, iSphere, Splunk, Vumatel, Obscure, Codehesion, Amdocs, Africa Data Centres, Nerds On Site and Ignition Telecoms.

Delegates will hear from experts on 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, mobile devices, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.

Delegates will also learn more about telecoms network rollouts in South Africa, ICASA’s spectrum auction, ISP services, and mobile messaging.

Speakers at the event are:

Donna Mostert – Huawei line of business manager at Mustek.

Morgan Malyon – executive product manager at Huawei.

Deon Geyser – Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO.

Greg McDonald – Dell Technologies Director.

Vino Govender – DFA Chief Strategy Officer.

Phathizwe Malinga – SqwidNet MD.

Dietlof Mare – Vumatel CEO.

Jannie van Zyl – Vodacom Executive Head of Innovation.

Stephane Duproz – Africa Data Centres CEO.

Barry Venter – Nashua CEO.

Lixiang Baumann – China Mobile International South Africa Country Head.

Joe Robertson – Fortinet EMEA CISO.

Dominic Cull – Ellipsis founder and regulatory expert.

Calvin Collett – Supersonic CEO.

Ludi Nel – iSphere Cloud Technical Director.

Paul Ruinaard – Splunk Director.

Hector Beyers – Codehesion CEO.

George Fraser – Amdocs VP.

Glenn du Toit – Acer Africa General Manager and Head of Consumer Division.

Valde Ferradaz – Ignition Telecoms CEO.

David Redekop – Nerds On Site Co-Founder.

Marina Ionova – IT Global International Partnership Development Manager.

Evgeniya Kosareva – IT Global International Sales Account Manager.

Jean-Pierre Pienaar – Synthesis Cloud Optimization Practice Lead.

The video below provides an overview of the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference, including the main speakers and conference partners.