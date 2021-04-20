In conversation with Morgan Malyon

Morgan Malyon is the executive product manager at Huawei South Africa, a leading global provider of information communication technology (ICT) and smart devices.

He is a creative thinker with exceptional working knowledge around data protection and Cloud-based technologies.

Before joining Huawei, Maylon occupied many positions ranging from consultant to senior solutions architect, including senior software sales engineer at Quest Software.

Throughout Morgan’s twenty-year career in the IT industry, his participation has proven to increase the profitability of existing products and help develop new goods and services.

In this discussion, Maylon explores Huawei’s big data strategy and the company’s offering in the field.

He also talks about Huawei’s positioning and ecosystem, along with current and potential global trends.

The full interview with Morgan Maylon is embedded below.